Hypersign identity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42,477.92 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $42,477.92 and approximately $21,040.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hypersign identity launched on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

