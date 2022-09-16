HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Sells $33,669.00 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HyreCar Trading Up 1.6 %

HYRE opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.68. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HyreCar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in HyreCar by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HyreCar by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

