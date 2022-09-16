ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $526,250.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICF International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in ICF International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

