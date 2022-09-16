ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $526,250.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ICF International Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.
ICF International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
