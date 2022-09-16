ICHI Price Hits $5.46 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $564,150.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00027843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI (CRYPTO:ICHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,926 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

