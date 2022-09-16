Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,895.00

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.