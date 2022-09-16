Idena (IDNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,162.00

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $120,162.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,613,293 coins and its circulating supply is 59,693,690 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

