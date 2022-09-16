IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Short Interest Up 287.5% in August

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
IGS Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IGSC opened at $0.37 on Friday. IGS Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About IGS Capital Group
