IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Short Interest Up 287.5% in August

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IGS Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGSC opened at $0.37 on Friday. IGS Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

