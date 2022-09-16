Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $64.43 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $41.93 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $64.43 or 0.00326607 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

