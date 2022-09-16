ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $20,244.86 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $20,244.86 and $894.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,078,850 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

