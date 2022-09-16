Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s previous close.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

