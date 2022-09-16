Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.90. Immunovant shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

