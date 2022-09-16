Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

