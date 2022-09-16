Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $160,399.68 and $785.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 282.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,429.39 or 0.72193520 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.