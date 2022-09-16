Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head to Head Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.63 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -449.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares iSpecimen and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 875.61%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.