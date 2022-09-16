Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 372.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.54 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

