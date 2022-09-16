Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

TSE:INE opened at C$20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -214.32. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

