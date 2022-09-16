Insider Buying: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Buys $49,975.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.0 %

AVD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

