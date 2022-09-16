Insider Buying: Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Purchases A$184,109.77 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Richards acquired 243,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$184,109.77 ($128,748.09).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Christopher Richards sold 458,366 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$354,316.92 ($247,774.07).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apiam Animal Health Cuts Dividend

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

