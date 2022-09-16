Insider Buying: Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Purchases A$184,109.77 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Rating) insider Christopher Richards acquired 243,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$184,109.77 ($128,748.09).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Christopher Richards sold 458,366 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$354,316.92 ($247,774.07).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Apiam Animal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.