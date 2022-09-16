Insider Buying: Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Acquires $44,950.00 in Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CELC stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
