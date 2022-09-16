Insider Buying: Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Acquires $44,950.00 in Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) Director Richard Nigon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celcuity Stock Up 1.0 %

CELC stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

About Celcuity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

