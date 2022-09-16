Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $24,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,244.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.