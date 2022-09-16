Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires 67 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £497.81 ($601.51).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 56 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM opened at GBX 714 ($8.63) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 910.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £779.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,380.00. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67).

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

