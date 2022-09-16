Insider Buying: Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Purchases 62,922 Shares of Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) insider Raphael Geminder purchased 62,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,340.33 ($68,070.16).

Pact Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.97.

Pact Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Pact Group’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

