Insider Buying: Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Buys £39,794.06 in Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69).

Renew Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 653 ($7.89) on Friday. Renew Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 576.70 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £514.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,484.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.45.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

