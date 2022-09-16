Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,145.48).

SIG Stock Performance

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £419.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.25 ($0.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.96.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.