Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,145.48).
SIG Stock Performance
Shares of SHI opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £419.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.25 ($0.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.96.
SIG Company Profile
