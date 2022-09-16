Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34.

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.