Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 37,594 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ADP stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
