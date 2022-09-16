Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Down 1.5 %

BSVN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Read More

