Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BSVN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
