Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 160,714 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $34.71 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208,931 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

