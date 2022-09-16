Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 1,308 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 162,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.