Insider Selling: Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $729,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

