Insider Selling: IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Insider Sells 4,614,358 Shares of Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Performance

CPI opened at $25.21 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $672,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,220,000.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

