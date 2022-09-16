Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 16,011 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,446.00 and a beta of 2.26.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after acquiring an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.
