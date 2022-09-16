Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells 16,032 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNST opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

