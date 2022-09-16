Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PUBM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
