Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.75 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

