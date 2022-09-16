Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $3,364,120.48 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $705.85 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.85.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.