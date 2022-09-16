Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Sells 67,596 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $778,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Steve Manko sold 3,150 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,965.00.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

