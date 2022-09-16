Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SouthState Trading Up 1.4 %

SSB stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 410.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 25.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 180,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

