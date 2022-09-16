Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SSB stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 410.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 25.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 180,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
