Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Largey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $14,936,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.