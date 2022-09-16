Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.