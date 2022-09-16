Insider Selling: Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sells C$30,441.78 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) Director William Dana Frazier sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$30,441.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,898.62.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE:VMD opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.