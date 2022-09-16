Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $55.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

