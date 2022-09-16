Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $6.32 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

