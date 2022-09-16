Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $227,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.