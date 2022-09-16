Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $289,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

