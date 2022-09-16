Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

CRWD stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

