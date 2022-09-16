Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New $272,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

