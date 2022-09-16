Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.