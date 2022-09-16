Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 96,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

