Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 411 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

